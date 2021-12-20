The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Surprise! Wingnuts Find A Vaccine They Like — Guess Why!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Surprise! Wingnuts Find A Vaccine They Like — Guess Why!

In case you've been wondering whatever happened to America's best-educated wacky neighbor, Naomi Wolf: She's back! She appeared on Steve Bannon's radio show today. Gateway Pundit has the details:

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and former Clinton Administration advisor, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday.

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expressed their preference for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s jab.

Naomi Wolf knows why. The NIAID doesn’t hold the patents of the J&J vaccine.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/steve-bannon-naomi-wolf-vaccines

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version