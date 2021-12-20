Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 19:00 Hits: 6

In case you've been wondering whatever happened to America's best-educated wacky neighbor, Naomi Wolf: She's back! She appeared on Steve Bannon's radio show today. Gateway Pundit has the details:

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and former Clinton Administration advisor, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday.

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expressed their preference for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s jab.

Naomi Wolf knows why. The NIAID doesn’t hold the patents of the J&J vaccine.

