Only One Party Is Waging Civil War Against Voting Rights

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021

Carl Bernstein doesn't sugarcoat it.

On Sunday's "Reliable Sources," host Brian Stelter asked Bernstein if this week, with "Text-Gate," felt familiar to the OG Watergate reporter. "Did this week feel similar to you at all?"

Bernstein said, "No, because the really important thing to remember about Watergate is that courageous Republicans cast their vote for articles of impeachment in committee against Richard Nixon."

Bernstein didn't stop there:

CARL BERNSTEIN: Republicans are doing nothing of the sort in the Trump era, they have become the party of voter suppression, they have embraced a seditious conspiracy, led by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, by his chief of staff, Mr. Meadows, and also by a gang of constitutional thugs, such as Jim Jordan. So what we have now is ongoing, a conspiracy, looking toward the next election in 2020 for the President of the United States, in which the Republican Party is committed to voter suppression, which is really a seditious enterprise. So it's becoming a party of sedition, such as we have never seen since the Civil War. And even then, no President of the United States ever committed the kind of seditious acts as Trump did on January 6 and through his -- the end of his presidency.

Stelter then asked, "What do you want the press and the public to do?"

Bernstein said the assault on our democracy has to be covered like the war that it is.

