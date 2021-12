Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:15 Hits: 6

Climate scientists warn that emissions need to fall quickly. Those cuts will be even tougher with the Build Back Better legislation shelved for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1065695953/build-back-better-climate-change