Proud Boy Wannabe Sentenced To 33 Months For Threats To Warnock

Eduard Florea, who was arrested at the beginning of the year for making threats to elected officials, especially Senator Raphael Warnock, was sentenced to 33 months in prison:

"Eduard Florea used the social media app Parler to issue the threats against elected officials, trying to gather others to join him before the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol," reported Salvador Hernandez. The report cited a social media post dated January 5th in which Florea said "'Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he's swinging with the f***ing fish... It's time to unleash some violence."

The article also reports that Florea didn't make it to the insurrection.

It's baffling on why people who did go to the Capitol and were an immediate threat to lawmakers and other officials have gotten a loss shorter sentences.

But then again, it's baffling to me what swinging with the fish means.

