Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 16:54 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) announcement that he will vote against the Build Back Better Act rocked the political world on Sunday, with Democrats slamming their fellow colleague and Republicans celebrating the centrist senator’s decision,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586464-manchin-opposition-to-build-back-better-sends-shock-waves-through-political