Fox Hosts Lash Out At CNN For Finally Noticing They're Not 'News'

As we've discussed here many times (and others have as well), the rest of the corporate media needs to stop treating Fox as a legitimate news outlet, and start acknowledging that they're nothing more than right-wing propaganda dressed up as "news."

The recently revealed January 6th texts between Mark Meadows and many of the anchors on Fox has forced networks such as CNN and others to finally start treating Fox in the manner they deserve, with Don Lemon wondering why they're even allowed into the White House press room to ask questions:

