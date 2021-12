Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 23:09 Hits: 0

Mrs. Betty Bowers, as America's Best Christian, explains that life is precious but adds all the caveats of how results may vary, such as not being white, not being wealthy or simply being post-birth. Special mention to Killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/life-precious-unless-its-not