Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 13:00

Alright, now LISTEN.

I am a METS FAN FIRST AND FOREMOST, do you understand me??? But as I spent my college years in Baltimore, and fell in love with a Maryland dude and convinced him to propose, I became an Orioles fan, too. Seeing absolutely ZERO conflict in this whatsoever (this was before interleague play, yes I am old) I was at peace with this. There have been many Mets/Orioles crossovers since then. Lee Mazzilli — my Mets heartthrob centerfielder who lived IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD, PRACTICALLY — came to be the Orioles manager for a short (too short) time. Eventually, interleague play brought my two teams together to the same ballpark during the regular season, even, and I managed to enjoy that, hoping BOTH teams would win. I even went into labor with my first kid at Camden Yards, and Eddie Murray hit a grand slam right into the section where we were sitting. (Not why I went into labor.)

ANYHOW, yesterday's news of the Orioles absolutely most fantastic manager of all my days loving the Orioles (Earl Weaver was before my Baltimore days) — Buck Showalter — heading to Queens to manage my beloved New York Mets? I tell you, people, I'm dizzy with glee. How absolutely great for the baseball team of my heart.

I shot the video above, from my seat in the mezzanine section behind first base at a game in September 2015. Baltimore loved Buck. LOVED him. So much. Here he is after he charged out of the dugout on his way to take a piece out of that ump. We knew sh*t was about to go down.

