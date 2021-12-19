The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To 30 Days

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To 30 Days

Not exactly the way you want to get for your 15 minutes of fame, or in this case, infamy. It was a different story back in January though, when she posted on Instagram, "Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO." But that's what Courtright got. And she was lucky. The Justice Department wanted a six months sentence but the judge disagreed, giving her 30 days instead, as well as probation and ordered her to receive mental health treatment.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame“ after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that “if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6.”

She was among the throng of pro-Trump rioters who descended on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory last year. She posted photos of herself online — like scores of other rioters — reveling in the moment. “Can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here!” she wrote, and inside the Senate chamber, she was photographed holding a “Members only” sign.

“I will never be the same girl again,” the University of Kentucky student said through tears. “This has changed me completely.”

