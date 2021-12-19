Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To 30 Days

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 16:04 Hits: 2

Not exactly the way you want to get for your 15 minutes of fame, or in this case, infamy. It was a different story back in January though, when she posted on Instagram, "Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO." But that's what Courtright got. And she was lucky. The Justice Department wanted a six months sentence but the judge disagreed, giving her 30 days instead, as well as probation and ordered her to receive mental health treatment.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame“ after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that “if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6.”

She was among the throng of pro-Trump rioters who descended on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory last year. She posted photos of herself online — like scores of other rioters — reveling in the moment. “Can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here!” she wrote, and inside the Senate chamber, she was photographed holding a “Members only” sign.

“I will never be the same girl again,” the University of Kentucky student said through tears. “This has changed me completely.”

