Manchin Stuns On FOX News, Declaring That He Is A 'No' On BBB

Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, arguably the most powerful Senator during Joe Biden's term due to his position as the foil to much of Biden's forward-focused legislation combatting climate change, lifting up women, children and the elderly, effectively shivved the White House this morning on live tv during an interview with Bret Baier on FOX News Sunday. When the topic of the Build Back Better legislation came up, Bret must have expected a conversation about his reservations. Instead, Manchin stunned everyone by flat out declaring he was a "NO" vote with no further discussion.

Twitter erupted:

Bernie Sanders was irate - and rightfully so - and laid down the gauntlet:

Bernie Sanders on Manchin saying he's a no on BBB: "We've been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world" pic.twitter.com/LrHlbdXRBG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021 read more

