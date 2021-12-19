Dan Crenshaw Tells Americans Not To Comply With Court Mandate Ruling

Articles

On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses, which affects about 80 million American workers.

CNBC reports, "The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers."

On that same night, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas told his hundreds of thousands followers on Twitter not to follow the court's ruling.

In a short tweet he wrote, "No. Do not comply."

I thought Republicans were the party of law and order. I thought they were sticklers for following the rules.

Crenshaw recently attacked Freedom Caucus lunatics, like Marge and Boebert, for being nutjobs.

