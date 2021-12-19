The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mystal: CA Gun Law A Winner Even If It Loses At SCOTUS

California’s proposed gun law allowing private citizens to sue gun dealers, all but dares the right-wing Supreme Court justices to overturn it and highlight their “pro-life” hypocrisy.

The California law is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stop a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers and others in order to stop abortions. But the California law is designed to protect living people, not just the unborn.

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, gave a vigorous thumbs up to the California law even though, unlike the abortion ban, the gun-safety law will probably get overturned by the “pro-life” SCOTUS conservatives.

