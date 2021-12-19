Mystal: CA Gun Law A Winner Even If It Loses At SCOTUS

Articles

California’s proposed gun law allowing private citizens to sue gun dealers, all but dares the right-wing Supreme Court justices to overturn it and highlight their “pro-life” hypocrisy.

The California law is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stop a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers and others in order to stop abortions. But the California law is designed to protect living people, not just the unborn.

SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?!

If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets.

If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. https://t.co/N5Iur9PEUZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2021

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, gave a vigorous thumbs up to the California law even though, unlike the abortion ban, the gun-safety law will probably get overturned by the “pro-life” SCOTUS conservatives.

