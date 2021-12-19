GOP Gov Blames Media Instead Of Republicans For Low Vaccination Rates

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 18:11 Hits: 0

Rather than acknowledge that we've got a right-wing propaganda problem on our hands, with outlets such as Fox "news" and others spewing dangerous anti-vax misinformation day after day and week after week, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tried to "both sides" the issue. He refused to even acknowledge that it's members of his own party who are at fault for the low vaccination rates in the United States, and then he blamed to media for being too "polarizing." CNN host Jake Tapper was just fine with it.

Here's the exchange from this Sunday's State of the Union where Tapper asked Sununu about the number of Democrats versus Republicans who have been vaccinated:

TAPPER: So you've been pushing folks to get vaccinated for a year now. A new poll this week showed that 96 percent of Democrats nationwide say they're vaccinated but only 54 percent of Republicans say they're vaccinated. Why do you think it is that so many Republicans are still refusing to get vaccinated? I understand... I don't want to talk about the mandates right now, but just willingly, why are so many Republicans unwilling to do so? SUNUNU: Well, I like to be careful. I don't think it's a Democrat versus Republican, a male versus female, older versus young. I talk to young Democrat women who are school teachers and nurses are concerned getting the vaccine because they might get pregnant, which, there's no data to support that. We tell them to talk to their doctors and be smart about it. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/gop-governor-blames-media-instead