Campos-Duffy Lies About Vaccine Mandate Crushing Small Businesses

The mandate for large businesses with over 100 employees is expected to be heading to the Supreme Court soon following the ruling by an appeals court this Friday:

The Biden administration scored a significant victory Friday in its court battles to enforce various federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with an appeals court ruling that the government can enforce its vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees. Soon after the order came down, those challenging the mandate said that they'd turn to the Supreme Court to put it on hold. The decision in favor of employer mandate, from the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, came after a separate appeals court on Friday declined a Justice Department request that it reinstate the administration's federal contractor mandate, which had been blocked nationwide by a federal judge earlier this month.

Which of course has the talking heads over on Fox terribly upset, and lying about just who this will affect. Here are the hosts of Fox & Friends this Saturday whining about the ruling, and Rachel Campos-Duffy pretending that a mandate for employers with over 100 employees is somehow going to put mom and pop diners out of business:

