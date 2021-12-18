Trump Hits All The AntiSemitic High Notes

Let's end Shabbat this week with some good old anti-Semitism, shall we?

On Friday, we were treated to audio recording of the loser fascist-wanna-be ex-president, Donald Trump, in an interview with Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid. In said interview, the Orange Twatwaffle trafficked in the grossest and laziest stereotypes about Jewish people that, frankly, we've come to expect from him and his ilk on the Republican right wing.

"There's people in this country that are Jewish and no longer love Israel," Trump declared. Is that right? How many? Where are his numbers? Did he have statistics or studies to cite? Hahahaha. Of course not.

For anyone interested in all, a Pew Research Center poll conducted in 2020 showed that 58% of American Jews felt "very/somewhat attached to Israel," and 60% felt they "had some/a lot in common with Jews in Israel."

Then came this whopper. "I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country."

Well, those sky-daddy-loving evangelicals sure do love them some Israel, but not because they give one, or even ten sh*ts about Jewish people. It's because of eNd tImEs, or some crap like that. Google "dispensationalism." You're welcome.

Then there was this gem.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/trump-claims-evangelicalslove-israel-more