Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 13:02 Hits: 4

Revelations from the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, plus why the Build Back Better bill is not going to a vote in the Senate by Christmas.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/18/1065477148/week-in-politics-new-information-from-jan-6-committee-build-back-better-stalled