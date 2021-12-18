Press Stopped Caring About Critical Race Theory Exact Time GOP Did

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 14:30 Hits: 5

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

Whatever happened to critical race theory?

Just one month ago, the media bombarded news consumers with CRT coverage, announcing it had been the defining issue in the GOP’s surprise Virginia governor victory, and was likely going to sink Democrats nationwide during the 2022 midterms. All year, the press couldn’t be bothered with pointing out that CRT isn’t actually taught in public schools, and that the GOP’s hysterical campaign — it’s an attempt to “indoctrinate the kids” — was based on lies.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/media-critical-race-theory