The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Press Stopped Caring About Critical Race Theory Exact Time GOP Did

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Press Stopped Caring About Critical Race Theory Exact Time GOP Did

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

Whatever happened to critical race theory?

Just one month ago, the media bombarded news consumers with CRT coverage, announcing it had been the defining issue in the GOP’s surprise Virginia governor victory, and was likely going to sink Democrats nationwide during the 2022 midterms. All year, the press couldn’t be bothered with pointing out that CRT isn’t actually taught in public schools, and that the GOP’s hysterical campaign — it’s an attempt to “indoctrinate the kidswas based on lies.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/media-critical-race-theory

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version