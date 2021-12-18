Rick Perry Sent Meadows Text Outlining 'Aggressive' Strategy To Invalidate Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 16:41 Hits: 4

Here's a news story from 2011:

After six years of fierce partisan battling, the legislative war over voter ID in Texas is officially over. Gov. Rick Perry signed the voter ID bill into law this morning. The legislation requires voters to present one of five acceptable forms of photo ID—a drivers license, military ID, passport, concealed handgun license or a special voter ID card provided free of charge by the state. Gov. Perry designated voter ID as an “emergency item” early in the session, giving it particular priority as lawmakers rushed it through the legislative process.

Note that the law let Texans vote with a concealed handgun license but not a student ID. It was in limbo for a couple of years because Section 4 of the federal Votings Rights Act was still in effect and required preclearance of such electoral changes in Texas, but when the Supreme Court struck down Section 4, the law went into effect -- until a federal judge held that it "creates a substantial burden on the fundamental right to vote, has a discriminatory effect and purpose, and constitutes a poll tax." That ruling was stayed, and eventually the law took effect with modifications.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/rick-perry-meadows-text-aggressive