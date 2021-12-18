Former Guy's CDC Director: Trump Muzzled CDC On COVID Response In 2020

Articles

Donald Trump's former CDC director verified the House Oversight Committee's report that said Trump, his administration and officials made "deliberate efforts to undermine the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes."

Martha McCallum asked Dr. Robert Redfield to respond to the House Oversight Committee's report. She was left speechless for a few moments from his candor.

"I just want to give you the opportunity to respond to the story that just came out -- that they say shows evidence that the Trump administration and officials, including you ,were muzzling people, in the HHS and CDC who wanted to speak out," McCallum said. "Dr. Nancy Messonnier, is one of the more prominent voices here and she says she basically was told to be quiet after she spoke out on February 25, about the risks of the virus. Do you want to respond to that oversight report committee?"

Dr. Redfield complimented the career and talent of Messonnier, then said, "When [Messonnier] basically told the truth of what she felt was coming, there were some people who weren't really happy about her comments. But I think, as everyone knows, her comments were right on. There was some decisions after that that unfortunately limited the CDC's ability to communicate effectively to the American public,"he concluded.

Redfield verified the House Oversight Committee's report by saying,"I was very disappointed in that."

