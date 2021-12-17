The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Dealt Major Setback In Dominion’s Mega-Defamation Case

Fox News is staring down the barrel of a $1.6 billion defamation claim after it failed to get the case against it by Dominion Voting Systems dismissed.

The decision Thursday by a state judge in Delaware clears the way for Dominion Voting Systems to proceed to discovery in the case and cranks up the pressure on Fox News in the high-stakes battle over its coverage of the 2020 election aftermath.

