CNN: Rick Perry Pitched Meadows On Plan To Steal Election Even Before Results Were In

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021

Investigators on the Jan. 6 Committee believe that former Energy Secretary Rick Perry authored a Nov. 4 text to Mark Meadows suggesting that three state legislatures overrule their voters and cast electoral votes for Trump, CNN reports.

