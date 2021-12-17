The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CNN: Rick Perry Pitched Meadows On Plan To Steal Election Even Before Results Were In

Investigators on the Jan. 6 Committee believe that former Energy Secretary Rick Perry authored a Nov. 4 text to Mark Meadows suggesting that three state legislatures overrule their voters and cast electoral votes for Trump, CNN reports.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/cnn-rick-perry-pitched-meadows-on-a-plan-to-steal-the-election-even-before-the-results-were-in?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cnn-rick-perry-pitched-meadows-on-a-plan-to-steal-the-election-even-before-the-results-were-in

