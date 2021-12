Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:42 Hits: 0

A former leadership staffer will brief Senate Democrats during a closed-door caucus lunch Friday about how they could potentially change the upper chamber's rules as they renew their focus on passing voting rights legislation.Senate Majority Leader...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586309-senate-democrats-to-get-briefed-on-potential-rules-changes