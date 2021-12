Articles

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday. Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the...

