Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

Former chief of staff Mark Meadows was at the center of power under Trump after a decade of waging conflict in the House. He now faces possible prosecution for contempt of Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/17/1065312046/possible-charges-are-the-latest-chapter-in-mark-meadows-career-defined-by-confli