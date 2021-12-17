Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman For Bootleg CD Worth $11

Articles

What with all this recent COVID crap coming from Eric Clapton one almost forgets that he's been a dick for many years. In this instance, suing a German woman for putting an old bootleg CD that her husband bought in a department store up on eBay. So, for a €9.95 ($11) CD the woman was found to be infringing on copyright and now has to pay legal fees of about $3500. And, "if she continues to keep the listing of the bootlegged recording up on eBay, she’ll face a fine of about $283,000 or six months in prison."

Nice.

Source: Consequence

Very rich and often delirious musician Eric Clapton has successfully sued a German woman for selling a single bootlegged recording of one of his concerts from the 1980s on eBay. As DW points out, Clapton sent a Düsseldorf court an affidavit stating that the recordings were illegal. The defendant claimed she didn’t know she was infringing copyright, selling a recording for €9.95, or the equivalent of about $11. Stating that her late husband had purchased the original CD at a department store in 1987, the defendant appealed to the court, which was rejected. read more

