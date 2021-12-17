Trump Can Go To Hell. Why Not Jail?

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Yesterday Mehdi Hasan raised the question. "Why aren't we holding Trump legally accountable for COVID deaths."
This segment recalled what I wrote here at C&L back in September.
.@ElieNYC I want legal accountability for Trump for his role in the death of 100's of thousands.
How do we make that happen?
We can start by busting Trump & campaign staff for violating public health laws at the Tulsa rally. @glennkirschner2@mehdirhasanhttps://t.co/GdGrP9LZzn
— Spocko (@spockosbrain) December 14, 2021
