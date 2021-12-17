The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump Can Go To Hell. Why Not Jail?

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Trump Can Go To Hell. Why Not Jail?

Yesterday Mehdi Hasan raised the question. "Why aren't we holding Trump legally accountable for COVID deaths."

This segment recalled what I wrote here at C&L back in September.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/trump-will-go-hell-why-not-jail

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version