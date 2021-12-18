Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Federal Civil Rights Charge

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 00:50 Hits: 0

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin changed his not guilty plea in the federal case against him on Wednesday, instead deciding to plead guilty to depriving George Floyd of his civil rights. The plea caps the murderer’s additional time in prison at two and a half years, according to reporter Julia Jenaé. She tweeted: "#DerekChauvin agrees to the plea details just read in open court. Max sentence of 300 months = 25 yrs. He’s already serving 22.5 year sentence for 2nd degree murder. These would run simultaneous, fed case adds 2.5 years. He faced life in prison but for the plea agreement"

Wearing a "bright orange jumpsuit," Chauvin agreed to paying restitution of an undetermined amount and other plea terms, WCCO radio reporter Mark Freie tweeted. Chauvin was earlier convicted in state court of all charges against him after kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, outside of the Cup Foods corner store in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced originally on the second-degree murder charge, equating to 22 and a half years, 15 of which are expected to be in prison considering the possibility of early release for good behavior.

