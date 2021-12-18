Elect. More. Liberals.

Articles

Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021

Amid a series of setbacks this week, Rep. Pramila Jayapal acknowledged that progressive lawmakers are currently limited in their ability to advance a pro-working class agenda—an implicit endorsement of Sen. Joe Manchin's advice to elect more left-leaning candidates if the goal is to win transformative policies that are popular and would benefit the vast majority.

In an interview with Politico published Thursday, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Jayapal (D-Wash.) said that her caucus has been unable to prevent right-wing Democrats from gutting the party's Build Back Better Act (BBB) because "we don't have enough control."

Biden's signature social infrastructure and climate package, approved last month by the House, is currently at risk of being killed by Manchin (D-W.Va.).

