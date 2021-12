Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:19 Hits: 4

The panel said Stone participated in "Stop the Steal" efforts related to the 2020 election. The political operative said he knows "nothing whatsoever about the illegal events that day."

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/17/1065134885/roger-stone-appears-before-jan-6-panel-and-pleads-the-fifth