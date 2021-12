Articles

In the commencement speech at South Carolina State University, President Biden credited Rep. Jim Clyburn's public endorsement in 2020 as a pivotal moment in reviving his sluggish campaign.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

