Former Sheriff's Deputy Arrested After Faking COVID Hospitalization

Sheriff's Deputies who thought she was in a coma in hospital donated hundreds of hours of sick leave to her. Now the former deputy is under arrest. She’s being held in the Levy County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Source: WCJB

Former Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Freeman turned herself in on Wednesday for falsely claiming she was in the hospital with COVID-19 and receiving hundreds of her colleagues' sick leave hours donated to her, according to the Sheriff.

They say she swindled more than $3,700 from GCSO, as she also forged doctors signatures to pull off her scam.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation led to the arrest of the 38-year-old on two counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of scheme to defraud.

“This was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” GCSO Sheriff Bobby Schultz said.

According to Schultz, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies were under the impression that Freeman was in a coma with COVID-19.