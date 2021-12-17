Fox’s Jan 6 Texts Mean Media Must Cover It As A Propaganda Op Now

Now that three Fox hosts have been caught red-handed lying about the January 6th insurrection in order to cover up for Donald Trump and MAGA world, it’s crucial the media recognize this was not a bug but a feature of Fox’s operating system.

Of course, Crooks and Liars has been doing just that for more than a decade. And even though The Editorial Board somehow missed our perspicaciousness, its interview with media sociologist and journalism professor Jeremy Littau is nonetheless dead on and important.

The interview was a follow up to Littau's tweet calling the Fox texts “one of the biggest stories to emerge from the 1/6 committee.” He also wrote, “Too often, stories about the Fox propaganda machine are episodic. Orgs have shied away from covering it as a systemic issue.”

Littau explained to The Editorial Board’s John Stoehr:

Jeremy Littau: The press has a habit of treating political coverage and politics as separate categories. There are exceptions, but daily political coverage is churned out by news outlets as if the media environment itself isn’t a factor. I think a lot about what Walter Lippmann wrote in Public Opinion almost 100 years ago, that one of the most powerful functions media have is creating narratives out of facts. Politics doesn’t happen in a vacuum, but rather it is shaped by media narratives. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/fox-s-16-texts-mean-media-must-cover-it