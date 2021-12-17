Eric Alterman Notes Suddenly, Media Types See Fox Isn't 'News'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
I did not know something Eric Alterman, Nation columnist and author of "What Liberal Media?" wrote 25 years ago: that Roger Ailes got New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to make Time Warner Cable carry Fox in New York. "It had originally been left off the dial and could not likely have survived without that market. That gives you a clue that maybe it was not a typical “news” station from moment one," he wrote. Via The American Prospect:
Those clues have been mounting on a daily basis ever since. I can’t count the number of times I’ve felt compelled, in different fora, to argue that what Fox does is not and has never been “news.” I think my clearest statement of this fact, and of the problem that everybody pretended that this was not case, came in a “Think Again” column I wrote in 2010 on the website of the Center for American Progress. The piece, headlined “Just What Exactly Is Fox News?” began with this:
Fox News Channel is often described as a cable news station. On occasion, the words “conservative” or “biased” are attached to that description. But few dispute the journalistic orientation of the overall enterprise.
