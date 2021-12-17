House Oversight Report: Trump Did Politicize Covid Response

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 14:01 Hits: 2

I'm so old, I remember saying Trump was clearly targeting Democratic areas in his lack of covid response and being accused by commenters of being a conspiracy theorist. Ha, ha!

Of course, many of you already knew the covid response was politicized. But the House Oversight committee's report matters, because as the documentation piles up, the media is forced into finally admitting just how much perfidy they ignored.

"Released just moments ago, a House Oversight Committee report claims Trump administration officials made, quote, 'deliberate efforts to undermine the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes.' CNN's Sunlen Serfaty just got her hands on this report. Sunlen, I know you're pouring through it now. Give us the top lines you've seen so far," CNN's John Berman said.

"This is very damning report of how the Trump administration handled their covid response," Serfaty said.

"This is a report from the House Oversight Committee, they conducted months and months of interviews with former Trump administration officials who were there during the pandemic response. and this report out of the committee concludes that, quote, 'Trump administration officials engaged in a staggering pattern of political interference in the pandemic response and failed to heed early warnings about the looming crisis. These decisions placed countless Americans' lives at risk, undermined the nation's public health institutions and contributed to one of the worst failures of leadership in American history.'

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/house-oversight-report-trump-did