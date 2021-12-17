Bernie Sanders Blasts Manchin And Sinema For Acting Like Republicans

Articles

Friday, 17 December 2021

Sanders joined Chris Hayes on MSNBC Thursday evening to express his frustration over failing to pass meaningful legislation because of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Sanders said Americans have received no support from 50 Republican Senators, who refused to do anything to help working families of this country.

Sanders said, "You have 48 people in the Democratic caucus who are prepared, and a President of the United States prepared to think big."

"And you have two Democrats who, in my view, are kind of acting like Republicans," he said, obviously alluding to Manchin and Sinema.

Bernie continued, "And to me, I respect other people’s points of view, but I do not respect the arrogance of any member of the Senate who says, 'You know what? I’m going to torpedo this entire bill,' supported overwhelmingly by the American people who are sick and tired of paying outrageously high prices for prescription drugs and sick and tired of seeing billionaires not paying their fair share of taxes...”

"And you got two people saying, 'you know what? Hey, if you don’t do it my way, I don’t care what the president wants, I don’t care what 48 of my colleagues want, it’s my way or the highway,' and that, I regard as arrogance," Bernie said.

I think we can all agree that Bernie is right on. It makes no sense what Manchin is doing, at all.

