Louisiana Judge Blames Sedative For Racism Caught On Video

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 19:41 Hits: 4

A recently elected Republican judge in Lafayette City is on unpaid leave after the release of a home video showing multiple people in her home using racists slurs following a failed burglary attempt. Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed that the footage was filmed in her home and was caught on tape repeatedly saying the "n word" when describing the alleged burglar. She also referred to him as a "roach."

The Daily Advertiser reports that while no one speaking can actually be seen on video, multiple people are saying the "n word" and a male voice says "Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----" and a female voice says "we have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach."

The attempted burglary was caught on camera early Saturday morning and a 59-year old Black man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary. When speaking to the press, Odinet apparently lied, saying it was an "armed burglary" when the suspect was not found to have a weapon. For a judge to lie this blatantly, in addition to the racism, is....shocking.

For her part, the judge continues to lie, saying that it was the meds that made her say racist things. I mean, the meds MADE HER RACIST because clearly, she is not racist. That is just a side effect of the medication. Normal people always become racist and say racist things when taking medications that calm them down and reduce inhibitions. Right?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/louisiana-judge-blames-sedative-racist