Report: Georgia Secretary Of State Staffers Are Interviewed By Jan. 6 Committee

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

The Jan. 6 committee reportedly interviewed current and former staffers of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s office on Wednesday about former President Trump’s unsuccessful attempts to subvert the battleground state’s election results, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

