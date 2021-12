Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:35 Hits: 0

Differing threat perceptions in Western and Central Europe combined with democratic backsliding risk creating dangerous fractures within the EU. Building a shared understanding of today's security challenges must go hand in hand with strengthening democracy in the bloc.

