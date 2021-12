Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:54 Hits: 0

The standoff at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is symptomatic of a broader Russian-Western chasm over the rules of multilateral institutions. Russia will not accept seeing that chasm resolved by a return to the status quo ante.

Read more https://carnegie.ru/commentary/86015?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss