Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 23:56 Hits: 0

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has rejected the third and most recent plan from Democrats for including immigration reform in the Build Back Better bill, telling senators that it doesn't meet the rules for what can be included in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586240-senate-parliamentarian-rejects-democrats-third-immigration-offer