Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 02:13 Hits: 6

The U.S. has left negotiations about paying monetary damages to families who were forcibly separated while seeking to enter at the southern border during the Trump administration.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/16/1065044185/justice-department-breaks-off-talks-on-compensation-for-separated-families