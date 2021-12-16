New Dem Ad Blasts Fox Text Message Hypocrisy

Meidas Touch put out a devastating new video in response to the traitorous personalities at Fox having a mini-meltdown over their text messages from January 6th being made public. Let's say MT isn't giving them a lot of grace. In fact, it their tweet introducing the new ad, they make a pretty dark assumption about what's behind the Fox hypocrisy being highlighted.

???? NEW VIDEO

We must realize that the only explanation is that Fox News wants to destroy America.#FoxRusepic.twitter.com/mRMErevG8m — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 16, 2021

It sure does seem to be a powerful motivator, as you witness the following:

Tucker Carlson whining about power-hungry politicians (like Liz Cheney) having access to personal text messages. Cut to black and white footage of Tucker salaciously previewing that "now, mysteriously, and thankfully, we have" the text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. "Here's what they say."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/meidas-touch-fox-destroys-america