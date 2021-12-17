Karine Jean Pierre Slams GOP For Voting Rights Obstruction

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 02:44 Hits: 6

It's so refreshing to hear Democrats put the onus of voting rights on the shoulders of the party making it their mission to destroy those rights for anyone who isn't white.

This happened in today's press conference with Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when she was asked about details of a virtual meeting Pres. Joe Biden held with Democratic senators on the topic of voting rights. Jean-Pierre listed the senators who attended (Senators Schumer, Kaine, King, Klobuchar, Manchin, Merkley, Tester, and Warnock,) and said they provided Biden an "update on their progress."

In her follow-up, though, the reporter asked if Biden felt voting rights was an issue so vital that it should take priority over Build Back Better in Congress. Jean-Pierre didn't entertain the notion that the administration needed to pick one over the other, but after listing all the ways Biden was addressing the problem, she placed responsibility for it even being an issue squarely where it belongs: on the regressive, racist GOP.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/karine-jean-pierre-voting-rights-gop