Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 22:02 Hits: 0

Fox hosts sent desperate messages during the Capitol riot, urging Trump to act. The messages are a stark contrast to the way Fox has covered the insurrection on air.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/15/1064614645/the-texts-fox-hosts-sent-during-the-jan-6-riot-dont-match-how-fox-covered-it-on-