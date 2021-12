Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:09 Hits: 0

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jonah Goldberg of the conservative news site The Dispatch, about revelations from the House panels' investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/16/1064751751/examining-the-impact-from-this-weeks-capitol-attack-revelations