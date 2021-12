Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:17 Hits: 5

For weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had promised a vote on Biden's social and climate agenda before Christmas. But all 50 Senators in caucus have not been able to unify behind the plan.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/16/1064927774/democrats-forced-to-regroup-as-bidens-signature-spending-bill-stalls