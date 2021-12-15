Politico Admits They're Ignoring The Threat To Democracy

Articles

Political Playbook is responding to criticisms they've received on how the media is covering the insurrection and how Republicans are setting up ways to undermine future elections.

Dana Milbank got this rodeo going when his op-ed, "The media treats Biden as badly as — or worse than — Trump. Here’s proof," caused some heads to explode.

Talking to MSNBC, Dana said:

It's not Democrats against Republicans but small 'd' democrats against authoritarians, and as you noted in the beginning, in many ways we're losing the struggle. I agree with reporters not being partisan but we should be partisan when it comes to democracy. We should be partisan when it comes to the facts and I think that's where we need to take a stand."

Ryan Lizza and Rachael Bade responded in Politico Playbook: What the left doesn’t get about the media

One of the most consistent criticisms of the political press from the left these days is that it treats politics and policy as “normal” when the United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of democracy. read more

