Late Night Monologues Poke Fun At 'Text-Gate'

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

All those Fox Hosts (and Don Jr.!) who texted Mark Meadows got the late-night treatment from Tuesday's monologues.

Stephen Colbert (above):

"The big story here of course is what else the committee revealed last night. Turns out, during the riot, Meadows received urgent text messages from multiple Fox News hosts and the president’s son Don Jr., who wrote: “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now.” Okay, that reveals two things about Don Jr.: one, he knew his dad was responsible and failing to lead. And, two, he does not have his father’s cell phone number. Can’t give it to him! Can’t give it to him. You cannot give Don– you cannot give Don that number. It’s too risky. He might give it to Eric!”

“Ingraham wasn’t the only Fox fraud freaking out. Meadows also got texts from a bunch of Fox stars: Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity. He even got an Instagram post from Judge Jeanine's box of wine. Now, keep in mind, these Fox News hosts pushed the big election lie for months leading up to January 6, and then when their obedient viewers stormed the Capitol, they acted all surprised. Reminds me of Charles Manson’s statement after he was arrested: “they did what?! I was kidding! Helter Sorry.” "