Irony Dies As Ted Cruz Claims: 'In A Time Of Crisis, Character Is Revealed'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 22:31 Hits: 0

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday said that the character of Democrats had been "revealed" by a "time of crisis," but the lawmaker forgot to mention that he fled his own state last year when a winter storm crisis hit.

During a 20-minute appearance on CBNC, Cruz repeatedly railed against vaccine mandates and downplayed the need to be vaccinated.

"I think in a time of crisis, character is revealed," Cruz said at one point. "And on the Democratic side in this time of crisis, we've seen that Democratic politicians are authoritarians. They will control your life, they will order you to obey and they will destroy you if you don't."

But less than a year ago, Cruz avoided a crisis in his home state by fleeing to Cancun, Mexico as millions of Texans were without power and heat. The senator eventually called the trip a "mistake."

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/ted-cruz-character-revealed