Radical GOP Rep. Defames Ilhan Omar During Islamophobia Debate

Have you ever wondered if there is a bottom to Republican douchebaggery?

There is none.

Defamatory rhetoric is their only political tool, as Rep. Scott Perry proved while debating a bill about condemning Islamophobia.

Rep. Perry from Pennsylvania, who adamantly tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election is now taking the reins of the disgusting House Freedom Caucus.

Perry displayed his sophistry by making some of the most heinous remarks I've heard about another colleague during any debate on any bill.

Directing his racism and bigotry at Rep. Ilhan Omar, the scumbag accused her of being aligned with a terrorist group.

“American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay terrorist organizations, organizations that the maker of this bill is affiliated with, like the one that’s an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror finance case in the United States of America’s history,” Perry snarled.

This conservative bigot outright slandered Rep. Omar to the fullest. Of course, he never specifically said how she was tied to a group like that because Omar wasn't.

The New York Times dug deep to try and uncover what he was alluding to.

